ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A majority of cancer patients undergoing treatment will face chemotherapy-induced alopecia, otherwise known as chemotherapy hair loss. In this week’s Women’s Health Wednesday, we talk about at least one option to help boost women’s confidence: wigs!

It’s a side effect of treatment that can negatively impact a patient’s mental health and serve as a visible reminder of their diagnosis. For that reason, up to 14% of women refuse chemotherapy. Chemotherapy drugs target rapidly growing cancer cells and don’t spare the rapidly growing healthy cells in your body, such as hair keratinocytes.

According to the Mayo Clinic, hair loss typically starts two to four weeks after the start of treatment and could take several weeks after treatment to recover and start growing again. There are steps you can take before, during, and after treatment to help your hair: