ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cervical cancer is the 4th most common form of cancer among women worldwide, yet experts say it’s preventable and curable.

Abnormal cell changes occur in the cervix years before the cancer develops, according to the National Cervical Cancer Coalition. Through early detection and treatment of those abnormal cells most cases can be prevented.

Nearly 4 years ago, the World Health Assembly adopted a plan to eliminate cervical cancer through vaccinations and screenings (Pap and HPV tests). It’s recommended that women start getting screened using a Pap test at age 21.

Since 2006, when the HPV vaccine was introduced, rates of cervical cancer have dropped significantly among vaccinated women.

During Cervical Health Awareness Month, we’re talking with Dr. Brooke Lamparello, with St. Peters OB/GYN, about the effectiveness of screening tools and other preventative measures.