ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For women who have surgery as part of their breast cancer treatment, breast reconstruction can be used to rebuild the shape and look of their chest.

There are several types of reconstructive surgery but the two main types are implant reconstruction and tissue (flap) reconstruction. According to the American Cancer Society, sometimes the procedures are used together to rebuild a breast and often times the process means more than one operation.

In today’s Women’s Health Wednesday, Dr. Benjamin Schalet, MD, a Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon at Albany Medical Center, talks about the process women may go through and how to know if reconstruction surgery is the best course of treatment.