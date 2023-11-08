ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are more than 6 million Americans, age 65 or above, living with Alzheimer’s disease and the majority of them are women. Not only are women more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, but they’re also more likely to be the caregiver to someone with the disease which can take a toll on their health.

The Alzheimer’s Association says female caregivers may experience higher levels of depression and impaired health than men. One of the main reasons women are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s is because of age and overall life expectancy. There are some things women can do to reduce their risk.

In this week’s Women’s Health Wednesday, we explore more about this topic with Dr. Rebecca Stetzer, MD, a geriatrician with Albany Medical Center.