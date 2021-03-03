Women’s Health: Digestive Health

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- What people eat is an important part of colorectal health and the prevention of colorectal cancer. Eating healthy is also important and body waste can be a good indicator that people are getting the nutrients they need.

If someone is getting the right nutrition, bowel movements should be light brown in color and look like a sausage, said nationally recognized health and wellness expert, Dr. Todd Sinett.

“How do you know if you drink enough water? The color of your pee. How do you know if you have the right diet? The results of your bowel movements,” Dr. Sinett said.

The color, shape, and consistency of bowel movements can tell someone if they are getting too much of one nutrient and not enough of another. Stool red in color could be affected by red foods like beets. It could indicate there is blood present, signal cancer, hemorrhoids, Crohn’s Disease, or colitis It could also indicate inflammation, he said.

Where to find more information:

Stool in pieces indicates the need for more binding foods. Hard pellets mean the body is constipated and needs more foods with fiber. Constipation could also mean someone needs to increase the amount of water they are drinking.

Because everybody has different dietary needs, not everyone’s body will react the same to foods. “Some people function better on proteins and carbohydrates; some people are lactose intolerant. Others are dairy sensitive. Everyone’s diet is unique to them,” said Dr. Sinett.

Paying attention to bowel movements can help people find out what foods their body digests and reacts well to. Dr. Sinett’s book The Good Sh*t can be bought through Amazon.