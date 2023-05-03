ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week marks the return of “Women’s Health Wednesday” and we’re taking notice of National Women’s Health Month. Christina Arangio was joined by Deidra Knauth, FNP, a family nurse practitioner with Troy Medical Group to discuss some key self-health reminders for women to keep in mind for the month of May.

Knauth says May is a good time to run through their annual checklist to look after their health. This includes making sure you are up to date on annual checkups, mammograms, colonoscopy, healthy eating and exercise. It’s also an important time to be thinking about mental health. Knauth says it’s particularly important for moms to find ways to de-stress, especially since they might often put their own self-care last while tending to their family’s needs.

Troy Medical group is a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. View the video above to learn more about the advice Knauth has for women to be mindful of this month.