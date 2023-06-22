TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy City Council called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to step in on the proposed closure of the maternity ward at Samaritan Hospital. The city council approved the resolution unanimously at Thursday night’s special meeting.

Officials said the Burdett Birth Center needs to remain open because it is the only maternity ward in Rensselaer County. A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health said St. Peter’s Health Partners submitted an application to close the center on Tuesday.

In the application, they explained the birth center has been operating at a loss since its inception, and they’ve repeatedly transferred care from the center in Troy to their hospital in Albany because of staffing shortages.