ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many have experienced COVID symptoms months after diagnosis, but do variants dictate the likelihood of long COVID? A study from the U.K. revealed the difference between thousands of participants who tested positive for the Delta variant versus the Omicron variant.

The peer-reviewed study was conducted by researchers at King’s College London through the ZOE COVID Symptom study app. It focused on Long COVID, defined as “having new or ongoing symptoms four weeks or more after the start of disease.”

Researchers identified nearly 100 thousand people and compared those who tested positive for the Delta variant to those who had the Omicron variant.

The findings revealed that of the Delta cases, 10.8 percent had some form of LONG covid. Comparatively, 4.4% of those who had Omicron had LONG covid.

However, because so many people had Omicron, the UK Office of National Statistics still estimated that Omicron LONG covid haulers outnumbered Delta Long COVID haulers. The office projected that in the first five months of 2022, there was a 700,000 person increase in LONG Covid patients.

According to the CDC, researchers are still working to understand post-COVID and its many symptoms.

Dr. Amit Chopra, a Pulmonologist at the Post Covid Clinic at Albany Medical Center, said the hospital has seen a decrease in post-COVID patients in recent months. He cited the vaccine and lessening symptoms from different variants as possible reasons for the change.

Chopra said the most prevalent symptom is still fatigue which disrupts daily life.

“Exhaustion, mental exhaustion, physical exhaustion, it gets better with time, but it takes time,” Chopra said.

Although there are no specific therapies for this type of post-virus fatigue, Dr. Chopra recommended honoring routine, getting at least eight hours of sleep, and prioritizing the bulk of your work in the morning as coping with fatigue can become more difficult the longer awake.