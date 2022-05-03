ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The possible changes to abortion access across the nation will likely impact abortion providers. NEWS10’s John Gray spoke with an official from Planned Parenthood on how the organization is reacting to the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Late Monday night, Politico reported a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may be overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft and called it an “egregious breach of trust.”

The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July. The draft opinion in effect states there is no constitutional right to abortion services. It would allow individual states to more heavily regulate or outright ban the procedure.

New York State codified abortion law in 2019, meaning it would withstand the Supreme Court’s decision if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned. “My promise, is that here in the State of New York, we will not stand idly by. Anyone who needs care, we will welcome you with open arms,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday.

In New York, it’s legal to have an abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. After that, an abortion can take place if a person’s health is at risk or if the fetus will not survive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.