New York landmarks lit in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a Friday afternoon press release, the Office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that landmarks across the state would be illuminated in pink light in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month:

One World Trade Center, New York City

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Tarrytown

Kosciuszko Bridge, New York City

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, Albany

State Education Building, Albany

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, Albany

New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse

Niagara Falls

Mid-Hudson Bridge, Poughkeepsie

Grand Central Terminal, New York City

Albany International Airport Gateway, Albany

In New York, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second-leading cause of cancer deaths among women. More than 16,000 New Yorkers are diagnosed with breast cancer—and about 2,500 die from it—every year.

“While COVID-19 forced many New Yorkers to put off routine health exams during the height of the pandemic, restrictions on non-emergency medical care have been lifted, so we encourage women to stay updated with their breast cancer screenings,” Cuomo said. “We will continue to make it a priority and make it easier for every woman in New York to get these lifesaving screenings.”

The goal of this raising awareness campaign is to increase screening rates and encourage New Yorkers to be screened. Although 2.4 million women received screenings in 2019, the state’s health department says it’s not enough. The department launched a YouTube campaign on October 1, hoping to inspire more people to get mammograms by dispelling common fears and misconceptions.

Women who’ve postponed breast cancer screenings due to the pandemic should talk to their doctors about risk factors, confirm their insurance coverage, and schedule an appointment for a breast cancer screening now. Medical offices and mammography sites follow COVID-19 protocols, including asking about symptoms, requiring masks, and frequent disinfecting and cleaning of equipment and waiting rooms.

