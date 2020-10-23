New York landmarks lit in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a Friday afternoon press release, the Office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that landmarks across the state would be illuminated in pink light in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month:
- One World Trade Center, New York City
- The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Tarrytown
- Kosciuszko Bridge, New York City
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, Albany
- State Education Building, Albany
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, Albany
- New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse
- Niagara Falls
- Mid-Hudson Bridge, Poughkeepsie
- Grand Central Terminal, New York City
- Albany International Airport Gateway, Albany
In New York, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second-leading cause of cancer deaths among women. More than 16,000 New Yorkers are diagnosed with breast cancer—and about 2,500 die from it—every year.
“While COVID-19 forced many New Yorkers to put off routine health exams during the height of the pandemic, restrictions on non-emergency medical care have been lifted, so we encourage women to stay updated with their breast cancer screenings,” Cuomo said. “We will continue to make it a priority and make it easier for every woman in New York to get these lifesaving screenings.”
The goal of this raising awareness campaign is to increase screening rates and encourage New Yorkers to be screened. Although 2.4 million women received screenings in 2019, the state’s health department says it’s not enough. The department launched a YouTube campaign on October 1, hoping to inspire more people to get mammograms by dispelling common fears and misconceptions.
Women who’ve postponed breast cancer screenings due to the pandemic should talk to their doctors about risk factors, confirm their insurance coverage, and schedule an appointment for a breast cancer screening now. Medical offices and mammography sites follow COVID-19 protocols, including asking about symptoms, requiring masks, and frequent disinfecting and cleaning of equipment and waiting rooms.
