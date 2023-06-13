TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maternity services at Samaritan Hospital could close within the next six months. St. Peter’s Health Partners made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

It is working on a provision plan to close maternity services but preserve prenatal care in Troy. The move is pending approval from the New York State Department of Health.

If it is approved then the services will close within four to six months.

SPHP’s statement can be read in-full below: