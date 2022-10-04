SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A coalition of 15 local organizations, convened by Healthy Alliance, will be launching the Schenectady Maternal and Child Health Community Health Worker (CHW) Hub for at-risk pregnant women in Schenectady County. The organization is funded by a Blue Fund grant for $175,000 from Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York.

The program aims to support women throughout their pregnancy and up to one year following childbirth, with the ultimate goal of improving birth outcomes and patient experience. Schenectady County’s infant mortality and adolescent pregnancy rates are the worst in the Capital Region at 9.1 per 1,000 births and 21.5 per 1,000 females, respectively.

“This Blue Fund grant is a tremendous help for what we’re trying to accomplish, and that is to make sure women in underserved communities have those extra resources to get them through one of the most beautiful, yet challenging times of their lives,” said Julie Adamec, Director of Network Development for Healthy Alliance.

Schenectady County residents will receive care based on their needs, which is subject to change over time. This will include connecting women to social care and clinical care services, coordinating care, communicating between agencies, establishing resources that need to be put in place, and more – all in effort to eliminate social and financial barriers and reduce obstacles in accessing care. The program is expected to kick off in the first quarter of 2023.