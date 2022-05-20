SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The nationwide formula shortage has many local parents looking for new solutions to feed their babies. Some are turning to donor breast milk. ALLO Saratoga looks to facilitate that need.

Christine Hernandez owns ALLO, a play place and community meeting place focused on parenting. She decided to try and help after seeing families struggling to feed their babies. After she noticed that there was nowhere in Saratoga County for mothers to drop off milk they would like to donate, she took action.

Hernandez is creating a donation center. In just a few hours she raised enough money for a special freezer to store the milk for the New York Milk Bank. She hopes to collect milk by the summer at the location on Lawrence Street.

If you are looking to donate or need donations, you can go to the New York Milk Bank’s website. All milk is screened and safe to consume.

If a baby needs specialized formula or can’t have breast milk because of special allergy concerns there are more local options. ALLO and Seedlings Baby Food will be hosting a free formula and diaper exchange every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.