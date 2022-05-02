SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Throughout the month of May, the Junior League of Schenectady and Saratoga Counties is partnering with the YWCA of Northeastern New York (YWCA NENY) to provide support for women in need through the League’s Discrete Dignity program. The League and the YWCA will be collecting feminine hygiene products, which they then donate, from now until May 27.

Feminine hygiene products can be expensive and are not covered through government supplement programs. The Department of Health suggests that women change their feminine hygiene product every four to eight hours, for an average of 32 times per period cycle. That is why the Junior League of Schenectady and Saratoga Counties launched their Discrete Dignity program about a decade ago.

“Think about this for a minute,10,000 pieces of product will help 312 women for one period cycle, or 26 women for a year,” said Junior League President Denise Murphy McGraw. “The League is committed to supporting as many women as we can through this program.”

Items collected are donated to YWCA NENY’s domestic violence programs as well as Schenectady Community Action Programs and CAPTAIN in Saratoga County. Those who wish to contribute money instead of donating products can mail a check to the Junior League of Schenectady and Saratoga Counties at P.O. Box 857, Schenectady, N.Y. 12301. The league will use the money to buy feminine products and give to others in need.

Feminine hygiene product drop-off locations:

YWCA of NorthEastern NY- 44 Washington Ave., Schenectady

Rowledge & Falvo Insurance Agency – 139 Mohawk Ave., Scotia

Front porch at 1177 Rosehill Blvd., Niskayuna

Front porch at 116 Park Place, Schenectady

For more information on the program, email Denise McGraw at dmurphymcgraw@hgmlobby.com.