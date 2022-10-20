AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple Capital Region cancer service programs met on Wednesday to raise awareness about breast cancer, in honor of breast cancer awareness month. Members from The Cancer Services Program of Fulton, Montgomery, and Schenectady Counties (CSP), St. Mary’s Healthcare, the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), and Centro Civico of Amsterdam were all on hand as the pink bus rode to the St. Mary’s Healthcare Tesiero Cancer Center at the Rao Outpatient Pavilion.

“The partnership between Cancer Services Program, St. Mary’s Healthcare, CDTA and Centro Civico provided an opportunity to educate about breast cancer and access to screening,” said Suzanne Hagadorn, CSP Program Manager. “CDTA provides an additional transportation option for Cancer Services Program clients to make sure they can get to their appointments.”

Speakers at the event included:

Suzanne Hagadorn, Program Manager for the Cancer Services Program of Fulton, Montgomery & Schenectady Counties

Scott Bruce, President & CEO at St. Mary’s Healthcare

Jaime Kazlo, Director of Corporate Communications at CDTA

Jennifer Vallejo, Director of Community Engagement at Centro Civico

Michael Cinquanti, City of Amsterdam Mayor

Doris Romero, Breast Cancer Survivor

Dr. Jose Barba, Radiation/Oncology at St. Mary’s Healthcare

The Cancer Services Program provides free mammograms and Pap tests to women ages 40 and older. The program also provides at-home colorectal cancer screening kits to men and women ages 45 and older who do not have health insurance.

“We are happy to see the community coming out to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, dressed in their best pink, and we hope people take advantage of these important services available in the community, said Hagadorn.