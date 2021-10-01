CDTA unveils pink bus to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The pink bus is back in the Capital Region as CDTA kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The American Cancer Society was at Friday’s event to announce a $30,000 transportation grant for Albany Medical Center and St. Peter’s Hospital to ensure their patients always have a way to get to the hospital for treatment.

The society’s message to the Capital Region is early detection saves lives.

Other ways to get involved during the month of October include:

The 26th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event honoring CAP COM Federal Credit Union and Karen Horton on October 17 at Washington Park in Albany. There will also be a “Strides Your Way” option for those who would like to walk from home

Real Kids Wear Pink Day on October 22 – Founded by Cohoes Student Carli O’Hara, this day is all about encouraging kids across the Capital Region to get their schools, teams, and classmates involved, and most importantly to wear something pink to school that day!

The Capital Region Real Men Wear Pink Campaign led by a group of community leaders hosting different events and raffles throughout the entire month. Our Capital Region team has been the #1 fundraising team in the nation for two years and they’re hoping to make this year a third.

To learn more about the breast cancer awareness events in the Capital Region and how you can become

involved, visit the American Cancer Society of the Capital Region.