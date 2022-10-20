ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority will be hosting their sixth annual Pink Bus Pull on Friday. The event aims to raise awareness and money in the fight to end breast cancer, as well as support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

Co-ed teams of eight will be putting their strength to the test as they pull the 30,000-pound pink bus 30 feet, all while being timed. On top of bragging rights, the winning squad will take home a trophy at the end of the event.

Last year, CDTA employees helped raised more than $10,000 for Real Men Wear Pink. The Albany County Sheriff’s Department are the reigning champions from the 2021 pull, and will look to defend their title.