ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local health insurer is breaking barriers by becoming the first in the region to offer doula coverage for pregnant women. CDPHP has expanded its coverage to include up to $1,500 for doula support.

The move follows a March rally at the Capitol to add this coverage to Medicaid. There are multiple states that currently require Medicaid to reimburse for doula services, including New Jersey, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, and Rhode Island.