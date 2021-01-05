WATCH: Rescue on ski lift at Bristol Mountain Sunday

Winter Sports

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, N.Y. (WROC) — A skier at Bristol Mountain in the Finger Lakes region was rescued after dangling from a chairlift. The ski lift was stopped Sunday evening to facilitate the rescue.

In video of the sequence, a girl was hanging from the side of the chair lift as staff worked to rescue her.

Bristol officials say the lift was stopped so the girl could be rescued and that she wasn’t being rescued from a stopped lift.

They added that an internal investigation is underway.

