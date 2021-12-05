Stowe mountain opening day draws big crowd

STOWE, Vt. (WFFF) — Stowe Mountain Resort celebrated 85 years in business on opening day at the end of November.

“It’s pretty special this year because we are not as crazy as it was last year,” said Jesse Curran, a 30-year veteran snowboarder. “There are a lot less mandates.”

Being back on the slopes feels like home. “I just enjoy being outside hanging with my friends and being in nature,” Curran said.

The mountain welcomed back Canadians like Lisa Stotland and her group of friends. “It’s freedom, liberty,” Stotland. “We were separated by a line that didn’t make sense.”

Bobby Murphy, the general manager of Stowe Mountain Resort, said they have had a steady stream of people. “The first thing this morning was a lot of pent up demand,” he said. “Everyone was here early, ready to go.”

Murphy said they are doing well with staffing levels. “We are looking forward to welcoming as many folks as we can with a great staff ready for them,” he said.

If you are new to skiing, Stotland said to go for it. “Go skiing!” Stotland said. “Be outdoors! Enjoy nature and be in the moment!”

You don’t have to wear a mask when you are on the mountain, but they are required in the lodge.