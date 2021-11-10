Pittsfield’s Bousquet Mountain preps for ski season with new base lodge

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Bousquet Mountain is preparing to open the skiing season with expanded trails and a new base lodge.

The ski area is located on a northern summit of Yokun Ridge in Pittsfield, within the Taconic Mountain Range. According to a press release, the base lodge fills 15,000-square-feet that will host gatherings, events, food, a full bar, and outdoor deck and patio space. There is an expanded parking area and heated walkways.

The 2021/22 skiing season features:

A brand-new base lodge

Improved snowmaking

New trails

Additional terrain park features

New line of Snowsports lessons and programs

Full season racing

Mill Town, the owners of the Mountain since May 2020, made a large-scale investment made to provide a better experience for guests, “We have been working extremely hard to make the Mountain the best it can be for locals and tourists alike,” said Dennis Robinson, Mill Town Chief Operating Officer and President of Bousquet Enterprises. “We have taken time to make every decision and we are excited to share the upgraded Bousquet Mountain with the public. We feel that the new features will only enhance the family-friendly environment that Bousquet is known for.”

Courtesy: Mill Town investment group in Pittsfield

There have been 38 new snowmaking guns installed since 2020, with an additional 42 new fan guns installed this past summer resulting in more than 45 acres of snowmaking coverage by all-electric power that requires less energy. “The snowmaking investment should increase the length of the season for Bousquet while upgrading the consistency and reliability of the snow,” said Kevin McMillan, Bousquet General Manager.

Season passes, race programs, and lesson schedules are listed on BousquetMountain.com, although opening dates for the season have not yet been posted. “We have upgraded almost every part of the Mountain from snowmaking to a new base lodge, but the local, community feel is at the heart of every change,” said McMillian. “We are planning to open as early in the season as possible and we are thrilled to have everyone join us.”