NY Special Olympics hosts Saturday Super Regionals at West Mountain

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – West Mountain and Windham Mountain will hold a Super Regional Games tournament for the New York Special Olympics on Saturday.

On February 1, 150 Olympians and coaches will compete in snowshoe, cross country skiing, Nordic skiing, and alpine skiing at West Mountain. The snowboarding competition will happen at Windham Mountain.

Opening ceremonies at 9:15 a.m. and the competitions last from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

These are pre-qualifying events for the Winter Games, the highest level of competition for athletes statewide.

A 20-year-strong West Mountain tradition, the Super Regionals include competitors from six regions in the state.