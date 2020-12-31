New England states extend suspension of interstate youth hockey

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — The governors of New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut and Massachusetts announced an extension of the suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues through at least Jan. 31, 2021.

The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.

The states previously announced a regional suspension through at least Dec. 31 due to COVID outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities. As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.