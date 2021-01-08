Hunter Mountain reopens after COVID-related closure

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After closing on Jan. 5 due to a COVID-related staffing issue, Hunter Mountain says they are reopening on Friday, Jan. 8.

We want to sincerely thank our guests for their patience and understanding surrounding our closure this week and provide an update. Hunter Mountain will remain closed on Thursday, Jan. 7, but we are pleased to share that we will be open again beginning Friday, Jan. 8. pic.twitter.com/Ly3jjiuIEj — Hunter Mountain (@huntermtn) January 6, 2021

In a Facebook post on Jan. 5, Hunter said that due to a number of ski patrollers excluded out of work because of COVID-19, operations were affected. The mountain was closed for four days.

“We have been working with our team to ensure we will have sufficient safety personnel to operate beginning Friday morning,” said a recent Facebook post. “There is nothing simple about operating during a pandemic, but we are committed first and foremost to the safety of our employees and guests.”

The mountain is operating with 31 trails serviced by the Kaatskill Flyer, B Lift, C Lift, Hunter East Carpet, and the Northern Express beginning at 9 a.m. F Lift and D Lift will also be spinning starting at 9:30 a.m.