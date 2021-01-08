HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After closing on Jan. 5 due to a COVID-related staffing issue, Hunter Mountain says they are reopening on Friday, Jan. 8.
In a Facebook post on Jan. 5, Hunter said that due to a number of ski patrollers excluded out of work because of COVID-19, operations were affected. The mountain was closed for four days.
“We have been working with our team to ensure we will have sufficient safety personnel to operate beginning Friday morning,” said a recent Facebook post. “There is nothing simple about operating during a pandemic, but we are committed first and foremost to the safety of our employees and guests.”
The mountain is operating with 31 trails serviced by the Kaatskill Flyer, B Lift, C Lift, Hunter East Carpet, and the Northern Express beginning at 9 a.m. F Lift and D Lift will also be spinning starting at 9:30 a.m.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Hunter Mountain reopens after COVID-related closure
- Drugs found in package sent to Great Meadow Correctional Facility
- Albany man has third charge of possessing a loaded gun during traffic stop
- Google workers union blasts YouTube in wake of mob attack on Capitol
- Mayfield man arrested for possession of marijuana, weapons, vehicle related charges