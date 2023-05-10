NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s been almost 15 years since New York updated its hurricane evacuation plan. Since then, the state has experienced multiple deadly weather events like Superstorm Sandy and the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

On May 4, officials announced that a new Hurricane Evacuation Study is underway, one that they believe will improve planning for and response to hurricanes. There are 22 coastal states in the country that are impacted by Atlantic hurricanes and New York will be the first state to modernize its study, which will include upstate communities.

“Climate change plays a role for all of us in how we do our jobs and so it’s very possible that new communities have to worry about coastal storms that maybe haven’t had to worry about coastal storms in the past,” said Jackie Bray, the Commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

The new plan will include updated evacuation routes and evacuation times and will look at the behavior of communities when asked to evacuate. “The latest storm surge modeling has identified flood surge vulnerability up the Hudson River, all the way up to Albany County,” said David Warrington, regional administrator of FEMA Region 2.

Hurricane Ida also showed the need to focus on inland flooding, which can be deadly, and the need to communicate quickly in places where English isn’t a first language for many residents. “We’ve got to smash all of that together and make sure that we’ve got the plans we can as a state,” Bray added.

The study involves government at local, state, and federal levels including FEMA and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. It will be completed in five phases with Phase 1 being done by the end of this year.

Hurricane season begins on June 1 and officials are warning families to be proactive to get their emergency preparedness plan ready now. They suggest three main tips: