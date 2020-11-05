Winter Weather Awareness Week: Now through November 7th

(WROC) — The thermometer may be hitting 70 degrees this November, but we have already recorded snow this season. Consider that as a warning sign that winter is coming.

From November 1 through November 7, the National Weather Service and New York State Office of Emergency Management are partnering up to highlight “Winter Weather Awareness Week” with different tips each day to help us prepare for anything the winter season has to offer. Below are summarized tips and tidbits from each day this week to keep in mind as we get closer to the winter.

3 key tips to keep in mind

Have a plan When winter weather strikes, it can catch you off guard no matter where you are. Always have a plan ready to act on whether it’s at home or at the workplace. Keep stocked with supplies Be prepared with enough perishable food, batteries, and water to last for at least 3 days in case the power goes out, which may leave you without a working phone or electricity for days at a time. Be aware Pay attention to your local news and weather sources along with having a NOAA Weather radio handy to keep you up to date with the latest information. Click HERE for the latest forecast for Western NY and the Finger Lakes region.

Winter Storm Preparedness

In the middle of a winter storm it’s best to remain indoors rather than trying to venture outside. If you do have to go out make sure to travel with others when possible.

What to do if you lose power

If you lose power at any point during a heavy winter storm you should first be prepared to be without heat, electricity and the use of a landline. You should keep a good supply of non perishable food items, a supply of batteries, candles and flashlights on hand. It’s also recommended to check on neighbors, unplug and disconnect appliances, and go to a local community that does have power if in extreme cold and circumstances.

Always dress warmly for the cold temperatures such as wearing a hat, gloves, heavy jacket, scarf, etc. to prevent hypothermia.

Visibility while driving can be easily reduced by snow, fog, and road salt build-up. Road traction can also be reduced by ice and snow along with the ponding of water on roads.

Make sure your vehicle is ready to go for the winter. Get the engine tuned, battery checked, stock up on windshield wiper fluid, and make sure your breaks are in good working order. Perhaps put in a winter survival kit just to be safe and fill it with items such as a blanket, food and water, and even keep a shovel, scraper, and snow brush handy in the vehicle at all times.

Heavy snow

Heavy snow can easily cause an enormous amount of problems such as stranding travelers, closing down airports and businesses, knocking down trees and power lines, and creating treacherous road travel.

Heavy snow is defined in Western New York as seven inches or more falling over a 12-hour period, or nine inches or more falling in a 24-hour period.

Weather systems like Nor’easters and the phenomenon of lake-effect can create heavy snow events. Lake-effect snow can be dangerous as it contains narrow bands of snow that often create changeable conditions in a matter of seconds, while Nor’easters are systems that can create widespread impacts across multiple areas and even states.

Early season snow events can and will happen. One of these events happened back in November of 2014 where parts of the Niagara Frontier received around seven feet of snow, snow rates falling several inches per hour, and even intense lake effect snow coupled with thunder and lightning.

The Blizzard of 1977 is marked as the worst winter storm event to impact the region. Nearly an entire foot of snow fell in total, with wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour, snowdrifts over 20 feet deep, thousands stranded, and over 20 lives lost. This just goes to show that winter storms can be powerful and worth preparing for.

Ice storms

New York experiences some of the highest frequencies of freezing rain events across the entire country, a major factor relating to our uniquely mountainous landscape and variable climate.

Ice storms can be one of the most dangerous hazards as they can bring down power lines, trees and inhibit other communication sources if accumulations are heavy enough.

Freezing rain is the main culprit behind ice events that disrupt communities for days at a time. Even small accumulations of ice of around a quarter of an inch can create slippery surfaces on roads and driveways, and especially on bridges and overpasses since they can freeze much faster.

