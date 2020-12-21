Winter storm watch on Christmas Day for parts of North Country

Weather

by: Isabella Colello

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parts of the North Country can expect to see some snow on the biggest holiday of the year.

The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Buffalo, as confirmed a severe winter storm watch for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego Counties starting on December 24 and ending in the afternoon on December 26.

According to NWS, the watch pertains specifically to the eastern Lake Ontario region.

The NWS stated that narrow bands of heavy snow could impact the region, with heavy lake effect possible and total accumulations of over 9 inches in the most persistent bands. They said these snow bands could result in hazardous road condition; with travel becoming difficult to impossible.

The severe winter storm watch is set to begin on December 25 at 1 a.m. and end on December 26 at 1 p.m.

