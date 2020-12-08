BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — How likely are we to see snow on Christmas? Throughout upstate New York, the simple answer is that a White Christmas is more likely than unlikely.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provided a map showing how likely it is for various parts of the region to have at least an inch of snow on December 25.
New York is a varied landscape, with weather patterns depending on factors like elevation and longitude. In the Capital Region, chances differ by 30% or more from one area to another. In Albany, the chances are 45%, while in Saratoga Springs, it’s 65%, and in Hudson it’s 34%. In Cobleskill, it’s a coin flip.
Take a look at the map below:
If you’d like to take a look at the map, and see how likely it is for other parts of the country to get snow on Christmas, click/tap here.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Sustainability meeting focuses on social justice, environment
- 2021 tax season: What’s new and what you need to know in order to file
- UVM defends proposed cuts to programs attracting fewer students
- Warren County COVID update for Dec. 8; County sets record for concurrent cases
- Will you have a white Christmas this year?