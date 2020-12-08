Will you have a white Christmas this year?

by: Evan Anstey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — How likely are we to see snow on Christmas? Throughout upstate New York, the simple answer is that a White Christmas is more likely than unlikely.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provided a map showing how likely it is for various parts of the region to have at least an inch of snow on December 25.

New York is a varied landscape, with weather patterns depending on factors like elevation and longitude. In the Capital Region, chances differ by 30% or more from one area to another. In Albany, the chances are 45%, while in Saratoga Springs, it’s 65%, and in Hudson it’s 34%. In Cobleskill, it’s a coin flip.

If you’d like to take a look at the map, and see how likely it is for other parts of the country to get snow on Christmas, click/tap here.

