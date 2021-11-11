Why are there so many ladybugs right now?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — When temperatures get cold outside, many animals and insects are looking for a warm place to go. Bug head indoors to find warmer air as well as a place to hibernate.

Insects looking for a warm place to stay during the cold winter months will find any little hole you have in your house to get inside. They look for weaknesses in the perimeter, near windows and doors.

The best way to prevent them from coming into your house is to make sure all those little holes are plugged up so that nothing can get inside. “We’re getting our over-wintering insects this time of year. What they’re doing is they’re hibernating in the winter so they are looking for nice warm places to stay. We’re looking at our brown stink bugs, western conifer seed bugs, we have block elder bugs and we have ladybugs,” said Natasha Wright, an entomologist at Braman Termite and Pest Elimination in Western Massachusetts.

There is no need to spray them with anything. The best way to get rid of them would be to vacuum them up or use a paper towel to get rid of them. Remember, even if you’re scared of the insects, they are more scared of you.