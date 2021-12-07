Where’s winter? NOAA outlook shows warm weather coming up

(WSYR) — It may be December, but it doesn’t feel like it in most of the country. While Alaska has been dealing with cold and snow and Hawaii braced for “catastrophic rainfall,” pretty much the entire contiguous United States has been spared any significant winter weather.

A new projection from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicates that’s probably not going to change anytime soon. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its two-week weather outlook Monday. The temperature map predicts a high probability of above-normal temperatures for pretty much everywhere east of the Rocky Mountains.

The highest chance of above-average temperatures falls around the Ohio River Valley. Only the West Coast of the contiguous U.S. is projected to see colder-than-average temperatures.

8 to 14-day temperature forecast issued December 6, 2021 (Courtesy: NOAA)

Then there’s Alaska, where the weather has been downright frigid. The average temperature in Fairbanks for November ended up more than three degrees below normal. December isn’t doing much better, with the average temperature through the first five days of the month at -14.5 degrees.

For the rest of us, a few bouts of cold and snow are possible in the next two weeks, especially across the northern sections of the U.S. However, there doesn’t appear to be any true mechanism to deliver a prolonged stretch of cold and snow heading toward the Christmas holiday. That’s good news for travelers, but not so much for winter sports enthusiasts.