ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first snowfall of the season is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. According to NEWS10 Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the snow will arrive between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will change to a messy mix of snow, sleet, and rain between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

November 15 may mark the first snowfall of the 2022-2023 winter season, but when has Albany seen its first and last snowfall in years past? The National Weather Service website has a chart documenting the first and last snowfall in Albany, dating all the way back to 1885.

According to the chart, the earliest Albany has seen snow is October 1 in both 1895 and 1946, while the latest first snowfall was November 27 in 1889. The earliest final snowfall was March 21 in 1987, while the latest final snowfall was May 28 in 1902.

On average, Albany sees its first snowfall on November 16 and its last snowfall on April 6. You can view the full National Weather Service snowfall chart below.

First and last snowfall in Albany