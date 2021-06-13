Weather 101: Looking back on the Annular Eclipse

This past week, parts of the country were lucky enough to see an “Annular Eclipse” – that’s when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are aligned in such a way that the Sun is in the Moon’s shadow. In this particular instance, the moon was too far away to completely cover the moon. That leads to a “ring of fire,” where the center of the sun is not visible, but the edges still shine. That’s kind of where the name “Annular” comes from – the Latin word for “ring.”

We we’re just south of the path of maximum coverage. Instead of having the shadow pass directly over the center of the Sun, it was slightly offset. That meant that during the time of max eclipse (just after 5:30 AM on Thursday), the portion of the sun shining through appeared as a crescent.

That led to some incredible & unique views across our region, like this one sent in by Mike Walczak of North Adams.

We hope you were able to take in some of the views this past week, and appreciate everyone who submitted their photos! There will be a Total Solar Eclipse for parts of Northern New York and Vermont in April of 2024… mark your calendars!