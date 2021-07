SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Enjoy the holiday weekend this Fourth of July on The Schoharie County Eagle Trail. Visitors have the opportunity to pay tribute to the Nation by enjoying the sites of bald eagles from any of the trail's 16 viewing spots.

The bald eagle has been the official national bird since 1782. Right now, the eagles can reportedly be seen soaring, hunting, and parenting young eagles that are getting ready to leave their nests to begin life on their own.