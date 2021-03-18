Retiring 2020 hurricane names and the Greek alphabet

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was one for the record books with 30 named storms, the most ever. There 13 were hurricanes, five of which were major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger.) For the second time in the last 15 years the annual name list was all used up and we started naming storms with the Greek alphabet.

The Hurricane Committee of the World Meteorological Organization met virtually on March 17 for their annual review session. Among other things the group votes on which storm names should be retired. Following this record-breaking season the committee retired Laura, and replaced it with Leah for 2026, Eta, and Iota. These were destructive storms in an incredibly active season. Dorian from 2019 was also retired and will be replaced by Dexter starting in 2025.

This was the second time in recent memory that storms were named using the Greek alphabet; the last time was in 2005, another historic season. And it is likely to occur again in a future season. The Hurricane Committee agreed to create a supplement list of A-Z names (excluding Q, U, X, Y, and Z.) This list would be used instead of the Greek alphabet once the standard list is exhausted in a given season. Names on this list can also be retired. It is believed this extra set of names will avoid the shortcomings of using the Greek alphabet.

The standard list for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season was also announced. These names were last used in 2015. Appearing for the first time – Elsa and Julian – replacing Erika and Joaquin, respectively, which were retired.