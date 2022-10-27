ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The time has come for the final foliage report of the season. Most of the area has reached total color change and the leaf drop has started. But there are still a few spots to take in some late season hues.

Capital Region

Cohoes Falls is predicted to be past-peak this week with some lingering orange and gold leaves. This is the second weekend of past-peak foliage at Thacher State Park, but peepers are still reporting an “abundance” of brilliant yellow and orange leaves.

The Catskills

The ski areas and higher terrain saw total color change weeks ago. Some of the villages are only now reporting past-peak color. The town of Catskill in Greene County is still seeing yellow and orange leaves with touches of red.

Hudson Valley

The best color this weekend will be scattered through the Hudson Valley! Take a drive along the New York State Thruway, the Taconic State Parkway, or State Routes 301, 403, 9, and 9D. Foliage observers have reported “developed” peak and past-peak colors. The hiking trails are reporting similar conditions.

All regions are phasing into the leaf drop stage. Some of our weather cameras are already showing bare limbs. The chilly nights ahead mean even more leaves will start falling.