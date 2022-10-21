ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Falling leaf season has begun. The breeze earlier in the week knocking some leaves off of the trees. This weekend will likely be the last good one to take in fall in all of its glory.

Capital Region

The majority of us don’t have to travel too far to take in the peaking foliage. According to I ❤️ NY, the Capital Region has reached peak color change. Cohoes Falls and Thacher State Park should be very busy with leaf peepers. The streets of downtown Albany are lined with “a nice mix of deep reds, bright oranges, yellows, and greens” right now. It is just past peak looking up into the hills.

Photo courtesy of Felice Druziak, Galway

Hudson Valley

The bold colors have fall has arrived in the Hudson Valley. It will be a great weekend to take a drive along the Taconic State Parkway or State Route 9D in Dutchess and Westchester counties. Hiking trails in this region will have even richer colors on display.

The Berkshires

Leaves have already peaked and are beginning to drop in northern Berkshire County. To the south, you may still find some pockets of dazzling color. Maybe consider hopping off the Massachusetts Turnpike and take a ride along Route 7 into Stockbridge, Great Barrington, and Sheffield.

Photo courtesy of Kevin Clark, Sacandaga River – Wells

End of the season

It’s past-peak for the Adirondacks, the Catskills, and most of Vermont. This week’s brisk and breezy weather initiated quite a bit of leaf droppage. The remaining leaves are transitioning to muted colors.