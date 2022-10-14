ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The dazzling colors of fall are all around us right now! There isn’t a bad choice when it comes to leaf peeping this weekend. Everyone is seeing at least partial color change right now.

The Adirondacks

According to I ❤️ NY, Lake Placid and the eastern Adirondacks along Lake Champlain are at peak right now. Foliage spotters are reporting brilliant fall shades. The trees in the Queensbury-Lake George area are also peaking with bright, beautiful red and orange leaves.

Other parts of the Adirondacks, like Lake Pleasant, Long Lake, and Tupper Lake, are now just past-peak, but still beautiful. Bright fall hues are still being reported.

Lisa Young, atop Gore Mountain

The Catskills

Catskill spotters are predicting peak and just-past peak colors this weekend. Reporting almost total change in Windham and Delhi. Peak is coming to the town of Catskill with very brilliant yellow and orange leaves, along with bright touches of red. Kingston has reached the halfway point with bright green, yellow, and orange leaves.

Bob Roney, Middleburgh

The Capital Region

The Capital Region hasn’t quite reached peak color. But give it another week. Spots like Cohoes Falls, Thacher State Park, and Saratoga Springs are showing 60-70% color change. Downtown Albany is the mid-point with bright deep-red, yellow, orange, and green leaves.

Some peak colors are showing up in Fulton County. Spotters in Johnstown reported about 75% change with bright yellows and oranges, and pops of red. The northern and eastern Rensselaer County is also around that point. The southern and western part of the county is a little slower to change.

Lynn-Erin Chesser, Nassau Lake

Vermont and the Berkshires

Sadly for the highest elevations of Vermont the leaves are starting to drop. The foothills and valleys are still coming along with mid- to late-stage color. The Berkshires are also showing off dazzling colors especially from up top. Some of the lower spots are still showing splashes of bright green.