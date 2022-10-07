ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fall is alive in the Northeast! Some areas are expecting peak colors for Columbus Day weekend. So if you don’t have holiday weekend plans, maybe a drive to the mountains will be in your future. The Adirondacks, and the Catskills, and the entire state of Vermont are all expecting near-peak to peak colors this weekend.

The Adirondacks

The recent frosty nights have accelerated the fall colors in the Adirondack Park. Just look at this snapshot of our Lake Placid camera! Color change of 85%-95% has been reported this week at Lake Placid, Lake Pleasant, Old Forge, Saranac Lake, and Tupper Lake. Even Queensbury is near-peak. The foliage will be highlighted by brilliant shades of red, yellow, and orange.

The Catskills

The Catskill Mountains are nearing peak as well this weekend. The higher elevation towns like Hunter and Windham are at roughly 75% color change. Average brilliance of red, green, orange, and yellow hues were reported by foliage spotters. Catskill and Kingston are approaching the mid-point.

Vermont

The Green Mountain State will show off “gorgeous color with some localized bursts of peak or near-peak conditions,” according to Vermont.com. The best colors will be seen in the higher elevations.

The Capital Region

The Capital Region is about halfway through the fall color change. A shorter drive northern and eastern Rensselaer County will show 50-60% foliage change. I’ve seen some pretty pictures on social media from Thacher State Park, where a mix of fall colors is predicted to reach 40% peak this weekend. Vibrant colors of deep reds, bright oranges, ambers, and brilliant yellows are mixing in around Saratoga Springs.