It’s officially fall! The cool days and crisp nights in the forecast should really bring the foliage along in the coming days. I ❤️ NY is reporting more partial color for some of the higher spots around the Empire State this week.

The Adirondacks

One of the best spots to leaf peep this first weekend of fall will be in Franklin County. Spotters in Mt. Arab and Tupper Lake are reporting 35%-40% color change with bright hues of “rhubarb, cerise, maize, saffron, russet, and tangerine.” (I love the descriptive colors in this report!) Saranac Lake, Long Lake, Lake Pleasant, and Old Forge are also seeing partial change. There are some bright pops of color mixed with muted shades.

Whiteface Mountain, Lake Placid, Lake George, and Queensbury are beginning to see patchy foliage change. Muted to average brilliance is being reported.

The Catskills

The trees in the Delhi area are about a quarter of the way to peak with shades of red and yellow showing up. The higher elevation towns like Hunter and Windham are a little farther along at about 35% color change. Spotters in Catskill are seeing average brilliance of orange and red leaves. Meanwhile, the leaves are just beginning to change in Sullivan and Ulster counties.

The Capital Region

Colors started popping this week locally. Saratoga Springs is showing off some yellow, amber, and bright red leaves. In Albany County, Thacher State Park is mostly painted in orange. Some burnt orange, green-yellow, and yellow leaves are showing up at Cohoes Falls. The backdrop is still mostly green in Northville, Troy, and East Greenbush.

Hudson Valley

Columbia County spotters are reporting 10%-15% color change. Mostly yellow with some average brilliance red leaves are starting to show. Spotters in Westchester and Rockland counties are just seeing signs of the changing colors.

New England

And we can’t forget about New England! The early colors in Vermont have really progressed this week with the cooler temperatures. Color is showing up all around the Green Mountain State, it’s a little further longer for the Northeast Kingdom and the higher elevations.

The leaves in the Berkshire have also been stressed by this summer’s drought. Colors are expected to be muted this fall.