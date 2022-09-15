Happy almost fall! I ❤️ NY has released the first fall foliage report of the season. The first touches of fall color are appearing!

The Adirondacks

Patchy fall colors are beginning to pop in the Adirondack Park. Saranac Lake is expecting at 10% color change this weekend with muted red, orange, and yellow. The fall colors are just beginning to appear in Tupper Lake and Lake Placid. Average brilliance is being reported. The very first leaves are changing in the Long Lake area, and around Schroon Lake and Newcomb. The “best” spot for leaf peeping this weekend is Old Forge. Foliage spotters noted up to 30% color change with muted yellows, burgundy, and some early shades of red.

The Catskills

Just like in the Adirondacks, colors are only beginning to show up in the Catskills. Around 10% color change is predicted this weekend by spotters in Delhi, Catskill, Windham, and Hunter. Some early touches of yellow and orange are arriving on a mostly green backdrop.

Hudson Valley

Reports from Hopewell Junction in Dutchess County show the arrival of some bright red touches and about 10% color change. Heading downstate spotters report up to 10% color change in Goshen and Middletown.

An accelerate foliage season with muted colors is expected due to the hot, dry summer and the ongoing drought in the Northeast. Not only will the leaves change color quickly, but the leaf drop will be earlier than normal. Early October may be the last good weekend for leaf peeping in the higher terrain and New England. Columbus Day weekend at the latest for the Capital Region and the Hudson Valley.