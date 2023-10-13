A wide array of fall colors are on display right now across the Northeast. The recent batch of cooler weather has moved the foliage along. This could be the last weekend to take in the changing fall colors in the higher terrain. The Adirondacks and high spots of the Catskills are now at past-peak with lingering brilliant colors. In another week the leaves will start dropping in these areas.

Where should you go this weekend? The top spot is Lake George! Spotters are predicting near-peak foliage with a good mix of bright yellows, vibrant oranges, and fiery reds. Queensbury is reporting a 75% leaf change. If you want to travel a little farther north, the remaining post-peak leaves are still creating beautiful scenes in the Adirondacks.

In the Catskills, head to the Deposit and Windham areas. While the mountains are showing off with beautiful colors, the lower elevations aren’t quite there just yet. The valleys have reached the halfway point with lots of yellow; areas along the river are still mostly green.

The mountains of New England are also peaking this weekend. You should find some beautiful backdrops through the Shires of southern Vermont and the hills of western Massachusetts.

Near-peak colors arrive this weekend at Thacher State Park, Cohoes Falls, and the northern parts of Fulton County. Vivid colors are emerging in some of the lower terrain of Rensselaer County. The fall shades vary between muted/average and vivid brillance around the Capital District.

If you go leaf peeping this weekend, we’d love to see your foliage photos. Share them with the Storm Tracker Weather team.