Peak color has arrived in the Adirondacks! Spotters are boosting that the leaves are considerably more vibrant compared to last year. You have your pick of locations to take in the foliage this weekend. Although the forecast isn’t the most ideal. Hold on tight, leaves!

The Adirondacks

The recent warm/moderate temperatures, sunshine, and frost-free nights are making this year’s foliage especially brilliant for the Adirondack Park. One of this weekend’s top spots is Lake Placid. Meteorologist Matt Mackie hiked Whiteface earlier in the week. His shots of the peaking foliage are just gorgeous! The colors are so rich.

Colors are exploding at Saranac Lake, Long Lake, Lake Pleasant, and Old Forge. Leaf peepers are reporting some of the best colors near lakes and other waterways. All of the shades of fall are illuminating the mountainsides. Looking for a colorful drive? Consider Route 28N from Minerva to Blue Mountain Lake in Hamilton County.

Some good colors are still on display at Tupper Lake, even as the foliage goes just-past-peak. In Warren County, Queensbury and Lake George are expecting the leaves at midpoint and near-peak this weekend.

The Catskills

Peak foliage has also arrived for the high spots in the Catskills. Windham is predicted to reach 80% color change. Spotters have reported near-peak fall hues for the lower elevations. Besides Windham, check out Belleayre Mountain and Delhi.

Vermont and the Berkshires

This summer’s historic rainfall slowed the progress this season around New England. Colors are really coming to life now. Vermonters in the northern and central of the state are basking in the glory of peaking colors. Meanwhile, the Berkshires are approaching the mid-point of the color change.

Capital Region-Saratoga

Photo courtesy of Eileen Criscione of Thompson’s Lake

You need some elevation under you to find more color in the Capital Region. Thacher State Park is halfway to peak color. Out in Fulton County, Northville is also at mid-point. Spotters noted that the colors are the most vibrant around the county’s dozens of lakes. I’d say most of the Capital District is seeing patchy or partial color.