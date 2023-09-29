Welcome to fall! From last week to this week, fall colors have really come alive in the higher terrain around the Northeast. The combination of cool, not freezing nights and sunny and warm afternoons this week brought quickly changing leaves. Maybe you’re looking to bring in October with a leaf peeping adventure. We have a couple of suggestions.

The Adirondacks

Our top foliage location is this weekend is Tupper Lake. Spotters are reporting 75% to 80% color change with bright shades. Saranac Lake, Lake Placid, and Whiteface Mountain are nearing the mid-point with a wide array of color. Bright fall colors are quickly emerging around Lake Pleasant, Long Lake, and Old Forge too.

The Catskills

The ski areas of the Catskills are approaching the halfway mark. Red and yellow leaves are becoming more and more common at the Belleayre Mountain Ski Area. Spotters predict about 40% leaf change around Windham. Minimal color change is starting to show up in lower spots of Greene County like Catskill.

The Capital Region

Leaf change is between 15% and 35% around the Capital Region. Bolder colors have been spotted at Thacher State Park. The color change is more muted around Saratoga and at Cohoes Falls.