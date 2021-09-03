WATCH: NYPD volunteers try pronouncing Louisiana words, hilarity ensues

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hammond Police Department – Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — There are so many people in Louisiana right now helping residents recover from Hurricane Ida.

A couple of the volunteers are from the New York City Police Department, like Juan and David. They reportedly stopped by the Hammond Police Department on Thursday and made their mark online.

Hammond PD invites you to watch this video and have a good laugh:

Do you think you can pronounce all of these cities, parishes, and words on the list in the video?

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire