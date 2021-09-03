WATCH: NYPD volunteers try pronouncing Louisiana words, hilarity ensues

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — There are so many people in Louisiana right now helping residents recover from Hurricane Ida.

A couple of the volunteers are from the New York City Police Department, like Juan and David. They reportedly stopped by the Hammond Police Department on Thursday and made their mark online.

Hammond PD invites you to watch this video and have a good laugh:

Do you think you can pronounce all of these cities, parishes, and words on the list in the video?