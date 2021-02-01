Governor Baker provides winter storm update

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker provided a live update for the state on the winter storm Monday morning.

Governor Baker joined Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Director Samantha Phillips and transportation officials to provide an update on the upcoming winter storm.

Officials provided a live update at around 11:00 a.m. from the State House in Boston.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday for a snowstorm that will bring significant snow to western Massachusetts.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 5 a.m. Tuesday and for Berkshire County until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The snow won’t begin to taper off completely until Tuesday night. Snowfall totals by the end of Tuesday will likely reach 5-8 inches in the valley, and as high as over a foot on the eastern slopes of the Berkshires.

MassDOT has mobilized thousands of pieces of equipment to help clean-up this two-day storm. About 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment have been made available for the storm. That includes 1,400 plow and spreader combos, 2,100 plows and 460 front-end loaders.

Remember, if you find yourself on the highway near one of those large plows – keep your distance.