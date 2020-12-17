Cuomo gives update on COVID-19 numbers across the state, declares 18 counties in State of Emergency after storm

KINGSTON, N.Y. (WSYR) — After the storm that rolled through most of Central and Eastern New York Wednesday night into Thursday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a State of Emergency for 18 counties in the Southern Tier and Capital Region.

“Please, it is not safe. You shouldn’t be out there if you don’t have to,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said there had been two fatalities due to the storm, along with hundreds of accidents and over 9,000 people without power. Some of the snow totals include 30 inches in Binghamton, 15 inches in Kingston, 3 inches in New York City, and 2 inches in Buffalo.

Cuomo also gave a quick update on the COVID-19 numbers. On Wednesday, 120 people passed away, and the overall positive infection rate is 5.3%, which is down from 6.2%.

Here is a roundup of the positive infection rates across the state:

Capital Region: 6.2%

Central New York: 6.9%

Finger Lakes: 8.2%

Mid-Hudon: 6.1%

Mohawk Valley: 8.03%

New York City: 4.1%

North Country: 4.4%

Southern Tier: 2.3%

Western New York: 6.5%

“We just have to make it to the point where the vaccine hits critical mass and we are working like mad to get the vaccine out there,” Cuomo said. “New Yorkers did the impossible in the spring. I had every global expert tell me in the spring that we couldn’t flatten the curve, but we did it.”