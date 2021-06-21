UAlbany partners on $208M Severe Weather Research Institute

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany was chosen as a partner for a National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Severe Weather Research Institute, bringing in funding of up to $208 million over the next five years.

“Extreme weather is a growing area of societal concern—particularly given the increased frequency and intensity of high impact events in the face of a rapidly changing climate,” said James Dias, UAlbany’s Vice President for Research, in a written statement. “The research conducted through this new institute will vastly improve our understanding of high impact weather, increase resiliency, and ultimately save lives.”

The Cooperative Institute for Severe and High-Impact Weather Research and Operations (CISHIWRO) will be a collaboration of several partner institutions from across the country alongside UAlbany. Its research will focus on radar, modeling, forecast applications, subseasonal-to-seasonal predictions for extreme weather, and the socioeconomic repercussions of high impact systems.

Twenty expert UAlbany researchers under CISHIWRO will investigate the effectiveness of communicating and delivering hazardous weather forecasts. The studies are meant to support protective decision making and optimize public response to warnings about high-impact, severe weather systems. They’ll also examine the disproportionate effects of the weather on underserved vulnerable groups like the elderly, the low-income, and communities of color.

“Along with new opportunities for our researchers, this institute will also educate and train the next generation of interdisciplinary scientists at the intersection of extreme weather and risk communication,” said Ryan Torn, chair of UAlbany’s Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences, in a written statement. “Students will have the opportunity to interact with faculty from a number of institutions and areas of expertise.”