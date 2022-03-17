SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As winter winds down, the Schenectady area saw snow, wind and rain, but not as much flooding. This was due in part to a tugboat put out on the Mohawk River using state funding secured in the budget.

The tugboat, named Margot, only has one job: keep the ice moving.

“If you go down by Schenectady Community College, if you go down into the Stockade area where typically we see a lot of this flooding, we have not seen it this year,” Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara said. “What’s the difference? The difference is the tugboat behind me. Tugboat Margot has been on the job, on duty breaking up the ice, has kept it moving down stream, and we have not seen that flooding.”

It’s the first year of service for the tugboat as part of the search for a log-term solution to prevent ice jam flooding.