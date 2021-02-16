Truck loses control on icy Copeland Road

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple tweeted a warning about slippery roads, alongside an image of an overturned truck early Tuesday. He told NEWS10 it was on Copeland Road, at the line between New Scotland and Coeymans.

