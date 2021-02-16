Truck loses control on icy Copeland Road

Happy Tuesday! It is icy out there! A mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow has been falling for several hours overnight. A stout warm layer aloft took over leading to all of the freezing precipitation. The warm nose has worked as far north as Lake George and the southern Adirondacks. The depth of the warm layer determines if you are seeing more in the way of freezing rain or sleet early this morning.

The entire News 10 area is waking up to some form of icy conditions. A mix of freezing rain and ice pellets continues to fall around the Capital District. While the radar is showing snow farther to the north, there is sleet mixing in there too.