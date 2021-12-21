Troy releases snow emergency plan for review

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the eve of the Winter Solstice, with the season about to start in earnest, the city of Troy is encouraging residents to review its snow emergency plan. The policies and procedures cover parking and snow removal in the event of heavy snowfall.

Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon said in a written statement, “Severe winter weather conditions create unique challenges for our firefighters as they respond to medical or fire emergencies across the City. We urge Troy residents to familiarize themselves with the Snow Emergency rules and regulations and, when required, keep their vehicles off the streets to prevent accidents and keep streets open for fire department apparatus.”

To allow for plowing in a snow emergency, conventional parking is temporarily suspended only on the specially designated snow emergency streets below:

The Boulevards (101st to 125th)

103rd (River Street to 8th Avenue)

108th Street

112th Street

116th Street

15th Street

1st Street

2nd Avenue

2nd Street

3rd Street

4th Street

5th Avenue (101st to 125th)

8th Street

Brunswick Road

Burdett Avenue

Campbell Avenue

Collins Avenue

Congress Street Desson Avenue

Division Street

Ferry Street

Hoosick Street

Lansing Avenue

Liberty Street

North Lake Avenue

Oakwood Avenue

Pawling Avenue

Pinewoods Avenue

River Street

South Lake Avenue

Spring Avenue

Stow Avenue

Tibbits Avenue (upper and lower)

Walker Avenue

Washington Street

Winter Street

Other roadways should be plowed normally—including in the Central Business District from Federal to Ferry Streets, and Front Street to 7th Avenue. Still, the city said that residents should park in driveways whenever possible to keep roads clear.

“By observing parking restrictions and moving personal vehicles off the streets during a Snow Emergency, you can help protect the health and safety of your neighborhood and allow plow vehicles to push back snow from traffic lanes,” said Police Chief Daniel DeWolf.

During the first 24 hours of a declared snow emergency, there’s no parking on the odd side of the streets listed above—unless otherwise temporarily posted—and parking restrictions switch to the even side for the next 24-hour block. Violators will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Snow emergencies last 48 hours and are declared at the Mayor’s discretion roughly eight hours before taking effect. Because emergencies are planned to start at either 8 a.m. or p.m., that means an upcoming snow emergency would be announced by midnight or noon. If conditions warrant, the mayor can extend the emergency for 48 hours longer, with the alternating pattern of odd/even parking restrictions starting over.

“Public cooperation is critical during a Snow Emergency to keep roads clear for plow vehicles to operate,” Mayor Patrick Madden said.

The city offers residents free, overnight, off-street parking options from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. at surface lots and parking structures during a snow emergency:

5th Avenue parking garage

State Street parking garage

Little Italy Market lot

Green Island lot

Front Street lot

5th Avenue and Congress Street lot 4th Street lot (between Ferry and Congress)

Y-Lot (1st Street between River and State Street)

Knickerbacker Ice Facility

South Troy Pool

Frear Park Golf Course

The city also says residents should remove snow and ice from driveways, walkways, stairs, and within a three-foot perimeter around fire hydrants. Sidewalks must be cleared of snow by 10 a.m. the day after the end of a snowstorm, but snow shouldn’t be shoveled into the street.

The city will announce snow emergencies through local news outlets—in print, on the radio, and on TV—and on social media and the city’s website. Trojans subscribed to the city’s email notification system will also be notified that way.

A declared snow emergency will also suspend recycling services. The city said that residents should not put garbage or recycling bins in city streets during snow emergencies. It’s also a good idea to check on your neighbors. If you lose power, contact National Grid at (800) 867-5222 or report it online.